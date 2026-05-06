Coeur Mining: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $246.8 million. On a…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $246.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $856.2 million in the period.

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