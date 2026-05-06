Coca-Cola Consolidated: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $111.6 million in…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $111.6 million in its first quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.68 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.79 per share.

The Coca-Cola bottler posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period.

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