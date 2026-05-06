Clearfield: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $528,000…

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $528,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Brooklyn Park, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The maker of fiber optic management products posted revenue of $34.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Clearfield said it expects revenue in the range of $42 million to $46 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 48 cents to 62 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $160 million to $170 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLFD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLFD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.