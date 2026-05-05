Chemours: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Chemours Co. (CC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29 million in…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Chemours Co. (CC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 billion.

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