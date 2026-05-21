Cavco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) on Thursday reported earnings of $42.5 million in its fiscal…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) on Thursday reported earnings of $42.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $5.42.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $550.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $190.6 million, or $23.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.24 billion.

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