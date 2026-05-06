Carriage Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $13.5 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $13.5 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 86 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The provider of funeral and cemetary services and products posted revenue of $106.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSV

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.