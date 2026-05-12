Capricor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $33.9 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 55 cents per share.
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