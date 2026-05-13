Capital Southwest: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $27.5 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $27.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $57.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $113 million, or $1.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $232.1 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSWC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSWC

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