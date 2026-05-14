Canada Goose: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) on Thursday reported net income of $20.5 million in…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) on Thursday reported net income of $20.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The high-end coat maker posted revenue of $330.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $16.3 million, or 17 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.11 billion.

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