Callaway: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Callaway Golf Company (CALY) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $93.1 million.…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Callaway Golf Company (CALY) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $93.1 million.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The maker of golf equipment and accessories posted revenue of $687.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $650.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Callaway said it expects revenue in the range of $585 million to $610 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.02 billion to $2.07 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CALY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CALY

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