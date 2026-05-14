Brookfield Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Brookfield Corporation (BN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $102 million. On a…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Brookfield Corporation (BN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $102 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The asset management company posted revenue of $18.58 billion in the period.

Brookfield Corp. shares have declined almost 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.