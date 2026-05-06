Brookdale: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.9…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The senior housing company posted revenue of $764.9 million in the period.

Brookdale shares have increased 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.18, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

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