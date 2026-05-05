Bristow Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) on Tuesday reported earnings of $13.1 million in its first…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) on Tuesday reported earnings of $13.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 44 cents.

The provider of helicopter transportation services posted revenue of $388.7 million in the period.

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