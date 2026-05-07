BRC Group Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — BRC Group Holdings, Inc. (RILY) on Thursday reported net income of $213.3…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — BRC Group Holdings, Inc. (RILY) on Thursday reported net income of $213.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $6.57.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $352.1 million in the period.

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