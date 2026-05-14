Boston Omaha: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Boston Omaha Corp. (BOC) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.
The provider of real estate and business consulting services posted revenue of $28.2 million in the period.
Boston Omaha shares have fallen slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.59, a drop of 24% in the last 12 months.
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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOC
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