Borr Drilling: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Borr Drilling Ltd. (BORR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29 million…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Borr Drilling Ltd. (BORR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29 million in its first quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $247 million in the period.

Borr Drilling shares have risen 53% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

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