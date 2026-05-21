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Borr Drilling: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 21, 2026, 2:42 AM

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Borr Drilling Ltd. (BORR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29 million in its first quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $247 million in the period.

Borr Drilling shares have risen 53% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BORR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BORR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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