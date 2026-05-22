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Booz Allen: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 22, 2026, 7:07 AM

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $205 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.68 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.78 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $2.78 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.88 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $851 million, or $6.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.22 billion.

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.2 billion to $11.7 billion.

Booz Allen shares have decreased 9.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 41% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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