Boot Barn: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $44.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of $1.45.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The Western apparel and footwear retailer posted revenue of $538.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $532.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $225.9 million, or $7.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.25 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Boot Barn said it expects revenue in the range of $574 million to $584 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $8.21 to $8.64 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.62 billion.

Boot Barn shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $146.13, a rise of 10% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOOT

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