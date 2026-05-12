Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of $4.31.

The company posted revenue of $26,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $4.76. A year ago, they were trading at $7.40.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOLT

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