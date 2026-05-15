BNB Plus: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — BNB Plus Corp. (BNBX) on Friday reported a loss of…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — BNB Plus Corp. (BNBX) on Friday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stony Brook, New York-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents.

The DNA-based security technology company posted revenue of $1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit 44 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $12.14.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BNBX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BNBX

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