BlueLinx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $1.5…

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $1.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The building products distributor posted revenue of $731.1 million in the period.

BlueLinx shares have decreased 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $47.02, a drop of 30% in the last 12 months.

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