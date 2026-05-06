Blue Owl Tech: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (OTF) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (OTF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $219.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $325.9 million in the period.

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