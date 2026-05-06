Blue Bird: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MACON, Ga. (AP) — MACON, Ga. (AP) — Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $29.3…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — MACON, Ga. (AP) — Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $29.3 million.

The Macon, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and stock option expense, were $1 per share.

The school bus maker posted revenue of $352.6 million in the period.

Blue Bird shares have risen 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $65.42, an increase of 71% in the last 12 months.

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