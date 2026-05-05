BJ’s Restaurants: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income…

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $9 million.

The Huntington Beach, California-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $358.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $356.1 million.

BJ’s Restaurants shares have fallen 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $38.23, a decrease of 1% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BJRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BJRI

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