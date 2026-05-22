BJ’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $142.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.10.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The wholesale membership warehouse operator posted revenue of $5.53 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.44 billion.

BJ’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.60 per share.

BJ’s shares have increased nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 20% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BJ

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