Bioventus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Bioventus Inc. (BVS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $3.1 million,…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Bioventus Inc. (BVS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $3.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $132.1 million in the period.

Bioventus expects full-year earnings in the range of 75 cents to 79 cents per share.

Bioventus shares have climbed 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 52% in the last 12 months.

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