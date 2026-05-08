Biglari: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH) on Friday reported a loss of $14.5 million…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH) on Friday reported a loss of $14.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of $55.89.

The investment firm that owns or has holdings in Steak ‘n Shake and Cracker Barrel restaurants, as well as Maxim magazine posted revenue of $97.5 million in the period.

Biglari shares have declined slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $304.54, an increase of 25% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BH

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