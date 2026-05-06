BGSF: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $471,000 in its first quarter.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $471,000 in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 13 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $20.9 million in the period.

BGSF shares have increased roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.08, a climb of 51% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGSF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGSF

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