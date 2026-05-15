Beam Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Beam Global (BEEM) on Friday reported a loss of $6.9 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Beam Global (BEEM) on Friday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $3.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit $1.73. A year ago, they were trading at $1.97.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEEM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.