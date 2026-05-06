BBB Foods: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — BBB Foods Inc. (TBBB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31.8 million…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — BBB Foods Inc. (TBBB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31.8 million in its first quarter.

The Mexico City-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TBBB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TBBB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.