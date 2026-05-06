Banco Bradesco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SP BRAZIL, Brazil (AP) — SP BRAZIL, Brazil (AP) — Banco Bradesco SA (BBDO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income…

SP BRAZIL, Brazil (AP) — SP BRAZIL, Brazil (AP) — Banco Bradesco SA (BBDO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $983.2 million.

The bank, based in Sp Brazil, Brazil, said it had earnings of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $13.07 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.07 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

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