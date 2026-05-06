B2Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — B2Gold Corp. (BTG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $205.6…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — B2Gold Corp. (BTG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $205.6 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The gold, silver and copper miner posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $4.51. A year ago, they were trading at $3.18.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BTG

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