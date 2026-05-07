Axcelis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $9.2 million.…

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $9.2 million.

The Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The semiconductor services company posted revenue of $199 million in the period.

Axcelis shares have increased 97% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $158.66, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACLS

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