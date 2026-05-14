Aveanna: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $41.7 million. On…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $41.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The home health care services provider posted revenue of $647.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $616.4 million.

Aveanna expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.56 billion to $2.58 billion.

Aveanna shares have declined 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 16% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVAH

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