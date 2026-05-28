Autodesk: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $491…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $491 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $2.32. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.99 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.84 per share.

The design software company posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.89 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Autodesk expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.10 to $3.14.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.01 billion to $2.02 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Autodesk expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.40 to $12.65 per share, with revenue ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.22 billion.

Autodesk shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 10%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $240.24, a fall of 20% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADSK

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