Atmos: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $581.9 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $581.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $3.47.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.37 per share.

The natural gas utility posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.24 billion.

Atmos expects full-year earnings to be $8.40 to $8.50 per share.

Atmos shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $184.76, an increase of 14% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATO

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