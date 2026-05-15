Aterian: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — Aterian, Inc. (ATER) on Friday reported a loss of $6.1 million in…

SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — Aterian, Inc. (ATER) on Friday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its first quarter.

The Summit, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 39 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $18,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit $1.09. A year ago, they were trading at $1.77.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATER

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