Associated Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Associated Capital Group Inc. (ACGP) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Associated Capital Group Inc. (ACGP) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $824,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The asset manager posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period.

Associated Capital shares have climbed roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $39, an increase of nearly 4% in the last 12 months.

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