Aspira: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWHL) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWHL) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $676,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net loss of 5 cents per share.

The diagnostic and bio-analytical company posted revenue of $2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit 39 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 8 cents.

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