Ascent Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2 million…

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2 million in its first quarter.

The Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

The maker of stainless steel pipe, storage tanks and specialty chemicals posted revenue of $19.4 million in the period.

Ascent Industries shares have decreased 9.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.66, a rise of 11% in the last 12 months.

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