ARL: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $551,000, after…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $551,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The real estate investment company posted revenue of $12.3 million in the period.

ARL shares have declined 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 9% in the last 12 months.

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