Archrock Inc.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Archrock Inc. (AROC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $73.8 million. On a per-share…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Archrock Inc. (AROC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $73.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The natural gas compression services business posted revenue of $373.8 million in the period.

Archrock Inc. shares have risen 53% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AROC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AROC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.