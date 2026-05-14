Aqua Metals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) on Thursday reported a loss of $4 million…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) on Thursday reported a loss of $4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of $1.22.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $4.62. A year ago, they were trading at $9.63.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AQMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AQMS

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