AngloGold Ashanti: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SURREY, Britain (AP) — SURREY, Britain (AP) — AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.28 billion.…

SURREY, Britain (AP) — SURREY, Britain (AP) — AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.28 billion.

The Surrey, Britain-based company said it had net income of $2.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.52 per share.

The gold miner posted revenue of $3.24 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.15 billion.

AngloGold Ashanti shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AU

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.