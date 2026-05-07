Amtech: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The provider of equipment for solar panel and semiconductor makers posted revenue of $20.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Amtech said it expects revenue in the range of $20.5 million to $22.5 million.

Amtech shares have increased 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.37, more than quadrupling in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASYS

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