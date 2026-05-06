American Vanguard: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newport Beach, California-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The agricultural products company posted revenue of $123.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.90. A year ago, they were trading at $4.25.

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