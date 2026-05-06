Alpha Teknova: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOLLISTER, Calif. (AP) — HOLLISTER, Calif. (AP) — Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.6 million…

HOLLISTER, Calif. (AP) — HOLLISTER, Calif. (AP) — Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its first quarter.

The Hollister, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The maker of reagents used by the biopharmaceutical industry posted revenue of $11.1 million in the period.

Alpha Teknova expects full-year revenue in the range of $42 million to $44 million.

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