Alpha and Omega: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (AOSL) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (AOSL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $163.8 million in the period.

Alpha and Omega shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $49.36, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AOSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AOSL

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