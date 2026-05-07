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Almaden Minerals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2026, 3:27 PM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAUAF) on Thursday reported a loss of $78,000 in its first quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The company’s shares closed at 19 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 13 cents.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAUAF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAUAF

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