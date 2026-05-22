Allied Gaming & Entertainment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (AGAE) on Thursday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (AGAE) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $32.8 million, or 83 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $8 million.

The company’s shares closed at 61 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.92.

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